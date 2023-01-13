Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $139.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $409.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

