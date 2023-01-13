Fundamentun LLC Buys 79,051 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,763.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,051 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

