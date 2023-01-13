GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GameStop by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in GameStop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in GameStop by 63,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $20.63 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

