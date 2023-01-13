Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.23. Geron shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 63,426 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GERN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Geron Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Geron by 154.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter worth about $1,252,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

