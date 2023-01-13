Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $51.16 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

