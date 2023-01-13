Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $108.35 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

