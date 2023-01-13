Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,861.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

