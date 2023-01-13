Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.70, but opened at $51.01. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 28,229 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

