Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JACK opened at $76.67 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.