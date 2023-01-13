Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 1,700 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,910 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $204.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

