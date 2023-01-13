Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 15,400 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,007.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,730. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

