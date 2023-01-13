Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $799.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.60 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

