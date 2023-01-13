Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 113,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.02.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $243,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

