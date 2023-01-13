Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 4,658 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,636,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $278.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.15 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile



iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

