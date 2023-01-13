Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,842,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
NYSE EPAC opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.36.
Enerpac Tool Group Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
