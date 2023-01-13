Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Standex International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 1,607.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 136.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $109.75.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.10 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $337,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

