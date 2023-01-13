Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of STC opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.40 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

