Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 116.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 212.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 765,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 677,711 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $6.12 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,550.78%.

In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

