Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $209,000 Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Radware were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of RDWR opened at $20.12 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $910.47 million, a PE ratio of -503.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 225.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Radware had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million. Research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Radware



Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.



