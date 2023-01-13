Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $228,000 Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Stock Up 2.2 %

VRE opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Veris Residential

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.