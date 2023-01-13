Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $252,000 Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $599,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 224,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

