Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $263,000 Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 55.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Featured Articles
