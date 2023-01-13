Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $141.85.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 27.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

