Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $210,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 204,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

BEAM opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.69. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at $49,020,061.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

