Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $212,000 in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 416.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 74,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,309.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 72,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

STBA stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.76. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

STBA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

