Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $213,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 822.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 273,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

