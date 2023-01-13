Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $252,000 in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,391,000. Courant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,267,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,786,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFH opened at $39.69 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.69. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

