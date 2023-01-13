Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 7,523 Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 576,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

