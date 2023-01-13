Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,650,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,621,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 91,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

