Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $26.65 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

