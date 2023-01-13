Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 0.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $2,293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,303,530.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $2,293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,303,530.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,741,487 shares of company stock valued at $86,356,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

