Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,200 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $3,175,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.4 %

SBGI stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

