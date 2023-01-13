Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,300 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,982. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

