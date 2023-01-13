Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,400 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Shares of PRA opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $978.37 million, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.36.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

