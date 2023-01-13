Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,300 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 58.1% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 46.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 301,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 94,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Trading Up 2.1 %

BANC stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $22.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 28.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

