Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,500 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

