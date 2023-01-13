Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,503,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $6,521,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $2,072,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. Equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

