Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $11,274,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $9,306,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $126.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.19. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

