Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Buckle were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKE opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

