Head to Head Contrast: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) vs. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Rumble has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rumble and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $4.10 billion 5.08 $1.38 billion $2.28 30.66

Profitability

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble.

This table compares Rumble and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22% Zoom Video Communications 16.07% 8.86% 6.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rumble and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zoom Video Communications 2 17 8 0 2.22

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $109.63, indicating a potential upside of 56.82%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Rumble.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Rumble on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

