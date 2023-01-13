HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson Buys 865 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,958,711.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HEICO stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 14.1% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of HEICO by 6.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

