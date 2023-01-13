HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Purchases $217,541.95 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,291.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HEICO Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.36. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

