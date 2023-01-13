Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

