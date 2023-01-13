High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,706.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

