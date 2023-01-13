Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Tesla by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $354,471,000 after buying an additional 836,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.5% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $273,075,000 after acquiring an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

