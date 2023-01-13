Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 130,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 59,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $971.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

