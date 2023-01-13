Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hologic by 80.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Hologic by 870.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 16.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 1.5 %

HOLX stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $81.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

