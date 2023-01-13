IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 409.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $354,471,000 after purchasing an additional 836,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 202.5% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $273,075,000 after buying an additional 689,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.32.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.