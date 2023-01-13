IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Volume Increase

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 18,411 shares.The stock last traded at $38.19 and had previously closed at $38.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IES Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $788.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at IES

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell acquired 1,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IES by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IES by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IES by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Articles

