Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$80.00 to C$85.00. 7,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 408,436 shares.The stock last traded at $48.49 and had previously closed at $47.78.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMO. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3226 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

